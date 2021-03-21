Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,576 shares of company stock valued at $148,669,985. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $326.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 418.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

