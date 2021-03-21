Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

PTNQ stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.