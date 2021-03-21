Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,174.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 372,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 342,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 447,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,467,000 after acquiring an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $225.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

