Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading 48.9% Higher

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares traded up 48.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $7.92. 7,065,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 8,580,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

