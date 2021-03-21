CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stake Decreased by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,497 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $16.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

