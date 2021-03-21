Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 28,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 138,031 shares.The stock last traded at $47.73 and had previously closed at $48.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 334,341 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 408,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

