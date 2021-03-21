Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Price Tops $0.0012 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $416,732.35 and $1,618.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00645574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Token Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a token. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 tokens. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home.

