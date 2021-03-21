Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,878,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,990. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

