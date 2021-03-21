Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post sales of $80.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the highest is $83.30 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $339.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $343.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $375.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $893.58 million, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,422. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

