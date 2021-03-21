Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE:FIX opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

