Comparing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 24.64% 15.01% 1.38% East West Bancorp 31.05% 11.80% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 East West Bancorp 0 5 4 0 2.44

Independent Bank currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.11%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $80.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and East West Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $196.66 million 2.65 $46.44 million $2.00 11.93 East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 5.29 $674.03 million $4.84 16.14

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 66 branches, two drive-thru facility, and nine loan production offices in Michigan; and three loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of July 23, 2020, it operated approximately 125 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

