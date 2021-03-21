Comparing MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) & Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $511.53 million 7.38 -$447.78 million ($4.26) -8.59 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MakeMyTrip and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.42%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Risk and Volatility

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -151.72% -44.88% -36.21% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

