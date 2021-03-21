Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post sales of $93.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.45 million and the highest is $94.00 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $86.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $380.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 64,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $134.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.