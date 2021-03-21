Contrasting Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) & Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital City Bank Group and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.66%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.36%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 16.00% 9.74% 0.98% Great Southern Bancorp 23.16% 9.63% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Great Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 2.81 $30.81 million $1.83 15.11 Great Southern Bancorp $265.95 million 3.01 $73.61 million $5.14 11.39

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Capital City Bank Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of March 30, 2020, it had 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and related services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 97 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and 6 commercial and 1 mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Omaha, Nebraska, as well as Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

