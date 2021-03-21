Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.