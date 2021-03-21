Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLRS. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. 453,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,644. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.