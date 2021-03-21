Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

CTB stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

