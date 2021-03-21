Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,649 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

