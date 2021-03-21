Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 105 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

SWK stock opened at $196.67 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

