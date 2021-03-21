Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 19 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,123.15 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,104.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

