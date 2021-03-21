Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $261.03 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.