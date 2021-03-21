Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $316.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $141.00 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

