Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.