Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $239.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.79. The company has a market capitalization of $648.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

