Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Welltower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

WELL stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.