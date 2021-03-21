Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,729,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,059,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

