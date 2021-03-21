Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,137,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.91. 4,859,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $278.42 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

