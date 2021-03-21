Coupa Software’s (COUP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.48.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,213 shares of company stock valued at $57,127,996. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

