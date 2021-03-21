Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.16 Million

Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report $182.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.38 million to $182.94 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.31 million to $742.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $749.32 million, with estimates ranging from $726.42 million to $772.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

NYSE CUZ opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after buying an additional 734,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after acquiring an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.