Covesting (COV) Price Up 31.4% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $137,451.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.37 or 0.00646814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

COV is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.