Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cowen were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cowen by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 710.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.86 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

