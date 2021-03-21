Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $32.32 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

