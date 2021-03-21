Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 68,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

