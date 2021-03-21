Credit Suisse AG Buys 32,574 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $21,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 98,676.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 277,280 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

