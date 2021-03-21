Credit Suisse AG Has $17.36 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.13% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.