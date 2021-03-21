Credit Suisse AG Has $19.59 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6,907.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

