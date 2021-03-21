Credit Suisse AG Has $20.20 Million Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 5.36% of UroGen Pharma worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URGN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of URGN opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

