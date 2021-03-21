Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,396 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $229.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,624 shares of company stock worth $12,718,128. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

