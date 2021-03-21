Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $176.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.29.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.91. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,190,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $102,740,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

