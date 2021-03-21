Credit Suisse Group Increases LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $13.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of LC stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $10,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

