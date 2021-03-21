Credit Suisse Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.62.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $321.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

