Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.92.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.37%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.