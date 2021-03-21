Cribstone Capital Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 23,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 77.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC opened at $107.55 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

