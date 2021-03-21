Cribstone Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.73 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

