Critical Review: Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Telos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.11 billion 4.33 $234.23 million $2.80 17.62 Telos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Telos.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 8.18% 14.39% 5.77% Telos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Open Text and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 1 3 6 0 2.50 Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

Open Text presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Telos has a consensus price target of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Telos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Open Text beats Telos on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. It also offers digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, ATOS International S.A.S., Capgemini Technology Services SAS, and Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also streamlines and automates the process of selecting, applying, and monitoring security controls for cloud-based systems and applications; assesses, designs, and delivers identity and access solutions to protect national security assets, people, and facilities; and issues smart card-based secure credentials for active duty uniformed service personnel, selected reserve, DoD civilian employees, and eligible contractor personnel. In addition, it offers secure mobility solutions that reduce the risk and assures safe communication across the enterprise and world; Telos Automated Message Handling System, which protects and enhances the communications; real-time data collection on personnel movement and location information for operating forces, government civil servants, and government contractors; and nationwide identity verification, fingerprinting, and photo services. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

