Critical Survey: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) & Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exponent and Juhl Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent presently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.63% 23.66% 15.24% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Juhl Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $417.20 million 11.86 $82.46 million $1.53 62.41 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Summary

Exponent beats Juhl Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

