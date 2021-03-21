Critical Survey: Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -11.96% -7.96% -2.11% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Service Properties Trust pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Service Properties Trust and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.70%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Sino Land.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Sino Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $2.32 billion 0.91 $259.75 million $3.78 3.39 Sino Land $759.46 million 14.26 $216.58 million N/A N/A

Service Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Service Properties Trust beats Sino Land on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.