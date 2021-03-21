Cross Timbers Royalty Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CRT opened at $9.13 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

