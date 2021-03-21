CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.