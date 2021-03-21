CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $194.63 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $304,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

